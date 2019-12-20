Bond With Your SO Over Kayaking At Riva Resort

img-gallery-featured
Resorts

Riva Beach Resort

Mandrem, Goa
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mandrem Beach, Mandrem, Goa

image-map-default

Shortcut

Who doesn’t like kayaking? Ok, we might have jumped a gun on that one but if you are looking to spend a quality day with your loved one, then head to Riva resort. They have a great spot for Kayaking.

What Else Can I Do?

Sea-facing, Riva resort has a wonderful restaurant to enjoy some delish Goan-curries, and message packages to relax and rejuvenate your senses. This is a great place for bonding with your SO.

And?

Do not miss out on spending the evening sipping tea/coffee at one of their sea side huts. Oh, you can also go on fishing and no, its not a sport enjoyed only by the octogenarians.

#LBBTip

The room-deck offers a great view of the sea and is actually an amazing place to do practice some Yoga.

Resorts

Riva Beach Resort

Mandrem, Goa
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mandrem Beach, Mandrem, Goa

image-map-default