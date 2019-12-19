Kingfish & More: This Family-Run Restaurant Makes Yum Home-Style Goan Food

On Christmas last year, we were on a mission to find a non-touristy feast and we discovered that this gem is doing so many things right. First off, they had a lovely outdoor and indoor seating and we obviously chose the mellow winter sunshine and red wine sangria in the balcao. This was a rare occasion when they were doing lunch and what a lavish lunch spread it was! All cooked by Belinda, her cousins and her mum, it consisted of starters, mains and lots of homemade desserts.

The next time, we went for an everyday dinner and chose their garden (again). As usual, Belinda (who's by the way, worked for years at a cruise liner) kept us regaled with her stories and offered valuable suggestions on what we should order. Be it their lemon garlic butter prawns, kingfish fried in recheado masala or their Goan-style sukho tisrya (clams)... nothing that we tried disappointed. We can also tell you that the butter garlic poi and garlic fries are a warm hug for the soul.

Our other favourites include squid sukhem, kingfish curry with rice and barbecue pork chops. To wrap up, we snuck in a serradura and caramel custard — both were done to perfection.

As if welcoming you to their house wasn’t enough, the good family also hosts musicians from the neighbourhood to perform from Thurs-Sat. On Sundays, they have vinyl nights.