Lamps, Name Plaques & Gifts: Find Everything Upcycled At This Garage Store

Upcycling started as a hobby for Sharmila but soon, it became an obsession. After raiding sawmills for scrap wood and nagging ragpickers to part with old bottles, she gathered enough junk to get started. As she went along, she collected metal bits from wherever she could. With these raw materials in hand, everything between rope and sugar was used to create textures.

The batch of lamps, coasters and keyholders she created were a hit at her first-ever pop-up at Soul Sante in Bengaluru and since then, there’s been no looking back. Many pop-ups later, her creations now include shelves, an odd table or chair, homemade soaps and wooden plaques. She’s even done tonnes of customised gifts. Think The Beatles’ picture on a lamp stand, a helmet stand created for a biker and personalised name plaques, among other things.

There’s a lot to look at at Kitsch Bits — her signature lamps have to be our favourite though. We love that there’s no craft material holding the lamps together; everything down to the smallest element is securely soldered using white cement and grout. So those beautiful decoupage bottles or those with ancient newspaper cuttings on lamp stands only need a wipe with a damp cloth and they’re as good as new; no cleaning troubles, no trinkets falling apart as you dust. Win win, right?

Since the store is literally tucked in the maker's backyard, don't expect a big space; just a warm cubbyhole that's soaked in the soft glow of the lamps it houses. You can score merch starting from INR 200 while the big shelves/cabinets go up to 4k.