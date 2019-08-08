Fun Folks, Take Your Gang To This Shack On Baga Beach & Party Till 5am

Located just five minutes distance from the ever-crowded Tito’s lane, this beach resort is a sprawling property with 32 luxury rooms, 28 deluxe rooms and 4 suites, all of them done up with all modern amenities and contemporary furniture.

The in-house restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating spaces — the indoor area is beautifully lit and transforms into a dancefloor at night. Without a doubt, the outdoor shacks are our favourites to dip our feet into the sand, and enjoy the sunset. In fact, if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion, you can ask the management to decorate one of the beach cabanas and it will be transformed into a special setting for you and your significant other, within minutes.

In terms of the food, we’ve heard great things about their paneer tikka, spicy calamari as much as their cheese naans and the cheese meat-balls. Their live counter is a must-try while the rest of the menu has a platter of choices of veg and non-veg dishes, as well as options from the tandoor. And if that was not enough, they also offer sheesha and are amongst the few shacks on Baga that see quite a crowd for its DJ nights. The staff is polite and the service is prompt, so this spot’s got most things right.