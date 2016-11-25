Crab Hunting Or Surfing: Learn A New Skill When Holidaying In Goa

When you’re done sunbathing at Baga, lounging at Little Vagator and eating at Ashvem, why not learn a new skill? After all, there’s no such thing as too many skills.

From learning to make the divine Xacuti to crab hunting, here’s what you can master while on holiday in Goa.

Learn To Cook Xacuti

We all return from Goa loaded up on Xacuti, Cafreal and Sorpotel, but still crave it for many a day. Simply solve that problem by signing up for classes at the Siolim House.

Get hands-on experience here by making an early morning trip to the fish market to buy your own fresh catch. Aunty Jane and aunty Lourdes will be in charge of the kitchen, and by the end of it, you’ll be a pro {well, almost} at the likes of Sorpotel, Xacuti, Cafreal, beef fry, Fish Caldinha, Goan fish curry and even the crab Xec Xec.

The best part is that you can eat what you and your fellow students have learned, and for an extra charge, your peeps can also partake of the feast.

Price: INR 2,500

Timings: 9.30am onwards

Siolim House

Siolim, Goa

Trap A Crab {Then Eat It}

At the Blue Bulb you get down and dirty. You’ll learn how to set up the cobllem {the Konkan word for crab traps} when the tides are high, and then voila, by the time you’ve lounged around, sipped on two beers, the low tide will bring with it plenty of crustaceans to be grilled to perfection.

Price: INR 1,599 for adults; INR 999 for kids

Timings: 3pm – 7pm

Sign-up for the session here.

Blue Bulb

    Ride The Waves

    On your next myriad trip to the sunny coast, why not jump in on the action and ride the waves? Gentle and not as intimidating as the opposite coast, the shores of Goa are great for beginners.

    The Banana Surf School uses only Robi Hendra’s customised surfboards to make it easy for beginners; these fibreglass ones are lighter. The courses {a two-hour one or the more professional three and five day courses} include theory, learning to paddle and of course ride the waves – good luck mastering the art of standing on the board in the two-hour course!

    Price: INR 4,500 upwards

    Sign-up for classes here.

    This one shuts down during the monsoon months from June till September.

    Banana Surf School

    Licensed To Dive

    Yes the Andamans and Lakshadweep are great, but the waters over in good old Goa are so warm and soothing, how can you not want to explore the underwater world here?

    If you want to learn the basics, their two-day certification is great. But should you have time, then their four-day open water course will sort you out for life. Licensed by PADI {Professional Association of Diving Instructors}, most of the dives range between 10 – 15 metres — enough to set eyes on the beautiful marine life. There’s a few ship wrecks to explore!

    Price: INR 16,000 upwards

    Sign-up for a course here.

    This one shuts down during the monsoon months from June till September.

    Become A Pro-Artiste

    Next time you swing by the Museum of Goa in Pilerne, don’t just go for the exhibitions and for Om Made Café. Go ahead and learn something new at their cool art classes.

    From pottery and drawing to 3D design and foundational painting, you could put your name in for a minimum of five sessions, or go all out for 30 classes. There’s even art courses for kids. Really want to get serious? They even have a residency programme you can enrol in.

    Price: INR 300 upwards a class

    Check out the website and register here.

    Museum Of Goa

    Pilerne, Bardez, Goa

