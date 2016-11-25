Crab Hunting Or Surfing: Learn A New Skill When Holidaying In Goa

We all return from Goa loaded up on Xacuti, Cafreal and Sorpotel, but still crave it for many a day. Simply solve that problem by signing up for classes at the Siolim House.

Get hands-on experience here by making an early morning trip to the fish market to buy your own fresh catch. Aunty Jane and aunty Lourdes will be in charge of the kitchen, and by the end of it, you’ll be a pro {well, almost} at the likes of Sorpotel, Xacuti, Cafreal, beef fry, Fish Caldinha, Goan fish curry and even the crab Xec Xec.

The best part is that you can eat what you and your fellow students have learned, and for an extra charge, your peeps can also partake of the feast.

Price: INR 2,500

Timings: 9.30am onwards