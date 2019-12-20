The Literati Bookshop & Cafe Is A Paradise For All Book Lovers

Located in an old Goan house, this place has always had the most warm and welcoming vibe. The walls are stacked with piles of books, it’d be almost impossible to be sad here. There are wooden shelves everywhere you look, shelved with books from new arrivals, bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, so if you are looking for a laid back evening, you know where to go.

That’s not all. There is also a cafe nearby, where you can get yourself a cup of hot coffee and snacks to read along with those books.