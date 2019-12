If holidays in Goa usually mean you try out the hippest restaurants and bars that are recommended by travellers and have raked up glowing reviews, well, that’s too bad. You’re missing out on fabulous dining spots that serve traditional, lip-smacking Goan flavours.

So, the next time you stop by Goa, ignore the fancy names and dive into these hole-in-the-wall joints that serve up everything from fish thalis to pork vindaloo.