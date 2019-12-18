Alto Porvorim

Gift Shops
image - Oorja
Gift Shops

Oorja

How Lovely Is This Store Full Of Furniture, Clothes & Handicrafts?
Alto Porvorim
Homestays
image - Namaste Jungle
Homestays

Namaste Jungle

Camp In The Jungle In These Picture-Perfect Chalets In Assagao
Alto Porvorim
Museums
image - Mario Miranda Museum
Museums

Mario Miranda Museum

How Cute Is This Mario Miranda Museum In Goa?! It's Also A Great Place To Buy Gifts
Alto Porvorim
Museums
image - House Of Goa
Museums

House Of Goa

The Ship-Like Houses Of Goa Museum Introduces You To The Architecture Of The State
Alto Porvorim
Art Galleries
image - Mario Gallery
Art Galleries

Mario Gallery

Get This Legendary Cartoonist’s Lamps, Crockery & Bags… They Are All Very Affordable!
Alto Porvorim
Hotels
image - Casa Britona
Hotels

Casa Britona

Stay At This 300-Year-Old Mansion That Once Belonged To The Goan Aristocrats
Noapara
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Pilerne
Casual Dining
image - The Basil Leaf - Hotel Golden Plateau
Casual Dining

The Basil Leaf - Hotel Golden Plateau

Basil Leaf, A Multicuisine Fine Dine Restaurant!
Porvorim
Department Stores
image - Saukhyam
Department Stores

Saukhyam

Organic Lipsticks, Ice Creams, Yoga Mats: This Wellness Store's Loaded With Goodies
Porvorim
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Maruti Wada Kombda
Casual Dining

Hotel Maruti Wada Kombda

Delicious Malwani Thali & Paneer Combo Meals At This Pocket Friendly Restaurant!
Porvorim
Casual Dining
image - Masala House
Casual Dining

Masala House

We Might've Found The Best Butter Chicken & Dal Makhni At This New Restaurant!
Porvorim
Home Décor Stores
image - And So
Home Décor Stores

And So

This Quirky Furniture Store In Goa Is The Answer To All Your Home Decor Needs
Porvorim
Travel Services
image - Fun Cruises
Travel Services

Fun Cruises

Plan Your Birthday & Other Big Parties On Yachts In Goa Starting At INR 5k
Home Décor Stores
image - Kitsch Bits
Home Décor Stores

Kitsch Bits

Lamps, Name Plaques & Gifts: Find Everything Upcycled At This Garage Store
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Visiting Goa During Season? Then You Have To Check Out The Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary
Chorao
Co-Working Spaces
image - Barabor
Co-Working Spaces

Barabor

Boring Office Killing Creativity? Work Out Of This New Co-Working Instead
Homestays
image - The Brook
Homestays

The Brook

Check into The Brook for Luxury, Serenity and a Different Kind of Goa
Bardez
Schools & Colleges
image - Foodybreaks Academy
Schools & Colleges

Foodybreaks Academy

This Academy In Goa Will Let You Make Your Cake & Eat It Too
Porvorim
Dessert Parlours
image - O'mio Gelateria
Dessert Parlours

O'mio Gelateria

This Gelato Parlour In Porvorim Is Cute As A Button & Makes Fresh Flavours Daily
Porvorim
Pubs
image - Beetle Pub
Pubs

Beetle Pub

Porvorim's First Pub Is Inspired By Beetle Cars & Gives Beer On Tap All Day
Porvorim
Casual Dining
image - Copperleaf
Casual Dining

Copperleaf

Fish Thali Done Right At Copperleaf Restaurant
Pilerne
Cafes
image - On The Go
Cafes

On The Go

Bored Of Goan Cuisine? Check Out The Peruvian Grub At This Eatery
Porvorim
Handicrafts Stores
image - Tailor Bird Craft Studio & Store
Handicrafts Stores

Tailor Bird Craft Studio & Store

Move Beyond Ordinary Gifting Ideas, Visit This Craft Studio In The City For Some Creative Hand-Made Products
Sangolda
Casinos
image - Deltin Royale
Casinos

Deltin Royale

Enjoy A Night Out At Deltin Royale, One Of Goa's Most Popular Casinos
