The Ship-Like Houses Of Goa Museum Introduces You To The Architecture Of The State

Possibly the most striking feature of this small museum is the building that houses it. A curious triangle that looks a lot like a ship, the museum stands on a traffic island right in the middle of the road. Inside, you can discover the curious layers of this oddly-shaped building and also the many treasures it holds.

Spread across three levels, the museum has plenty of pictorial displays and a collection of artefacts that you can browse through. On the first level, there’s thrilling series of sketches by Mario Miranda that features the history of Goa. They also delve into how architecture developed after the Portuguese colonised the State.

On the second floor, there are various artefacts from homes in Goa. A wooden coat hanger that opens out like an umbrella and ornate headboards, There’s also a pair of wooden hands that were used to hold pictures and mirrors. These are some of the more curious items on display here. There are also railings, doorways, and other pieces of furniture. In the third floor, you will find more displays on the features of a typical Goan home — from the Balcaos {the sit-outs} to the vibrant Tulsi Vrindavans that can be found in old Hindu homes.