Heading Back From Vagator Beach? Stop For Beer & Pizza At TinTin Bar & Restaurant

If you like us have often wished that beach shacks served at least slightly better, more hygienic food, TinTin Bar & Restaurant, will definitely live up to your expectations.

One of the first things that you’ll notice about the place is the huge cut-out of the all-time favourite character TinTin, which makes this restaurant almost unmissable. Despite the casual ambience, the service is prompt and enthusiastic, the servers quite welcoming and hospitable. Easy wooden chairs and tables are sometimes interspersed with beds, just in case you feel like stretching out on your way back from the beach. Moreover, this joint is easy on the pocket, but without that coming in the way of the quality of the food served.

The pizzas here are quite amazing with their thin crust done to perfection, and is perfect for those occasions when all you want to do is enjoy some delectable food, without having to go broke each time. We also thoroughly enjoyed the beef chilly, chicken cafreal and the chicken mushroom fries. If you’re a vegetarian don’t miss their nachos.

On nights of important matches, they usually have the game playing on the huge screen easily visible from the roadside. Though they usually close at midnight, if you’ve reached late and are still chomping down your food, they will happily let you sit and finish without rushing you to finish up quickly. Best part — most dishes, including our plate of beef chilly came with a side of “on the house fries”.