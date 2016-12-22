Divar island, located in old Goa in middle of the Mandovi river, is a beautiful escape, away from the noise and pollution of mainland Goa.
Lush Green fields, Old Churches And Country Charm At Divar Island
What To Do Here?
Chill! If you are with friends or alone and want to take like a two-day off from the hustle-bustle of the city life, this island is perfect. There’s not much to do here than to drive to the top of the hill and check out the old church. You can stay at the Dival island guest house.
Anything Else?
The island is literally all green. All you can see here are Portuguese-architecture style houses, old streets, churches, temples and simple Goan life.
#LBBTip
Keep your bikes/cars fueled for there are no gas station on the island.
Also On Divar Island
