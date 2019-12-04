Bookmark This Beautiful Dine-In Restaurant For Amazing North Indian Delights!

Bars

Toy Beach Club

Candolim, Goa
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Candolim Beach Road, Candolim, Goa

What Makes It Awesome?

When in Goa, this luxury dine-in must be in your to-do list. Toy beach was on my list before leaving Goa. The ambience is Just Perfect and this place is for everyone. We ordered, Veg Dum Biryani: The biryani was really flavourful, the aroma was good and authentic Mughlai spices were added to make this dish perfect. The service is perfect and would love to visit again for sure.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

