Luxury Villas To Sea-View Apartments: These Stays In North Goa Fit All Budgets

While there’s no dearth of companies offering beautiful stay options in Goa, Acasa ranks a notch higher when it comes to service and hospitality. We spent a night at their Vagator property that comes with a penthouse, 1 bhk apartments and a special sky room. Right from being welcomed with a bottle of wine and a slice of cake, they made sure we were comfortable in our pad. We were briefed on the security, were taken around for a stroll and were handed the menu of the cafe, that for now only serves vegetarian fare (hey, but you're free to order non-veg from the nearby restaurants).

We loved our short stay at the apartment because while it felt special and cosy-for-two, it wasn’t intimidatingly modern. The balcony was our favourite spot to have our morning coffee and sip our evening gin. A large part of the afternoon, we spent chilling in the lounge area which made the stay infinitely better than being cooped up in a hotel room. And if you haven’t guessed already, we loved their teal touches in the bedroom and that antique cupboard that made the room feel super lovely.

At Acasa Vagator, the pool is inviting but if you can, we’d suggest booking yourself into their sky room to shower under the sunniest skies you’ll ever see. If you’re someone who likes being out and about, you could do what we did and land up at Bibim Bowl, a Korean canteen that’s walking distance. You could party at Hill Top, hit up the Arpora flea market, hangout at the many restaurants at Anjuna (we picked Cafe Cotinga because they had a gig on the night). The Acasa staff is also full of recommendations.

The per night tariffs for Acasa Vagator are between 7k-30k and all come with pool access. If you're not keen on Vagator, they have flats and homes across Arpora, Dona Paulo, Porvorim, Calangute and more. Do they plan to venture to South Goa, yes of course but you might have to wait a little for that.