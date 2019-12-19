Old World Hospitality & A Beach Bar: Here's Everything We Love About This Candolim Resort

The Candolim beach stretch is dotted with restaurants and resorts jostling for space but Marquis isn’t in the running. It lies in one quiet lane, wearing an air of self-assured calm that comes from being in business for years and knowing that no good comes out of screaming from the rooftop. This relaxed vibe envelopes you soon as you set foot on this property.

It’s this feeling of serenity it evokes that really sealed the deal for us. The rooms, post the renovation are all like that perfect front-bencher kid on the first day of school; so well-kempt. And while they might be a modern cocoon in themselves (with their clean aesthetic and all), that beach holiday feeling always lingers when you sit in the balcony and stare at the shoreline or watch the palm trees swaying happily in the wind. If not the beach, the dreamy pool in the middle of the sand-coloured structure is our favourite hangout. The two submerged sunbeds in the pool are just the kind of recliners we like while sipping fruity cocktails.

When you're done soaking in the pool, Marquis' multi-cuisine restaurant, Paladar, is where the best cold coffee and pizzas are. If you're going with a fussy bunch, don't worry, there's a smattering of North Indian, Continental on the menu, for good measure. It’s a place where the chef and staff always seem to have a few spare moments in a day to recommend dishes, check on how your day was and ensure you have a great meal.

Utterly confused by all that the multi-cuisine menu at Paladar had to offer, we decided to leave it to the chef and boy, were we surprised by the Goan dinner spread?! The eggplant rawa fry, bhendi saar and Goan-style pork chops along with cheese garlic naans was specially put together to give us a taste of homely Goan fare! See what we said about the staff and the little things they do? Of course, if you’re a seafood lover, you’re in for a treat too! Quite unlike the dinner, the breakfast spread, with live stations (fresh dosas and cheese omelettes forever!) and a mix of Indian and Continental options was a people pleaser; big on variety and full of familiar flavours.

If you're the kind of traveller who's always on a guilt trip after a meal, feel free to use the gym at Marquis (nope, we aren't judging). There's also a spa and the beach is open for you to take long morning and evening strolls. Followed by a dinner at Praia over cocktails and seafood, of course. No better way to live it up, right?

The room tariffs start at INR 6k and include breakfast. The sea-view rooms are priced the highest followed by those with the pool view.