Salads & Sunshine: Practice Yoga Or Eat A Hearty Meal At This Forest Cafe

The fact that it’s so bare, rustic and laidback, makes it one one of the sweetest spots in Assagao. A joint venture between Moshe and Jimbo, Mojigao celebrates the quintessential susegad life. The cafe, with the sweetest rescue dog, amazing coffee and breakfast bowls, envelops you in a green paradise, away from all the mindless commercialisation.

Salads, smoothies, granola, juices, eggs, coffee, desserts… Everything here has a healthy bent and why not? You wouldn’t want to do yoga in the morning and stay in self-sustaining huts in the day and be eating deep-fried burgers by the night. Right? If you do, there are restaurants nearby that you can drive to (stop pulling a long face now!).

Soon as we reached, we went straight for the coffee and stayed for the trippy background music and forest vibes. Later, we learnt that the coffee machine they use is vintage and restored by a person who’s lovingly brought it back from the dead.

The peace at this property is something else. It’s a compact set-up with three eco-huts, an eco-pond and a yogashala. The yogashala is plonked on a tiny hill and is completely bare, with views of the surrounding greens as far as the eye can see. They also host music gigs every now and then so the whole valley reverberates with the sound of the instruments.

Note: Bear in mind that because you’re in a forest and because Mojigao is work in progress, things might not be like clockwork. There might be a power cut, there might be a wayward monkey, the rain might ruin your favourite part of the cafe or the service might be a bit too relaxed for your liking. If you aren’t going to be patient for these wild (read unexpected) encounters, we suggest going to a more mainstream cafe instead.