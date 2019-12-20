Morgan's Place, Of The Alice In Wonderland Fame, Is Now By The Beach In Anjuna

What is life without some sea breeze on your face while you gorge down some delish pizzas and bruschetta and wash it down with a gulp of chilled beer? Morgan’s Place, in Anjuna gets the vibe just right, and is inevitably our new favourite spot.

For the uninitiated, Morgan’s Place is an Alice in Wonderland themed restaurant, which has another outlet in Sangolda. Their newly opened branch in Anjuna recreates the signature quirky decor, funky pop colours, the fun vibe and great food, except this one gets an added point because it's right by the sea.

The restaurant is one of the few joints on this stretch that’s spread over two floors and the upper deck, from where you get a view of the sea from a vantage point. The low chairs are cushy and are placed such that they face the sea, and there’s usually music playing, making it a great spot to chill with your squad. Morgan, the owner is often around and will regale you with stories from his travels. The staff, taking after him are super friendly and jovial, and happy to leave you alone to soak in the sun and the breeze.

The menu is mostly Italian with some delish pizzas and salads. The paninis are great for when you want something snacky with your beer or cold coffee. The homemade pasta is another favourite, with fresh herbs and ingredients. The joint also has some lovely coolers — the watermelon mint cooler being our favourite — great for rehydration after a night of drinking or right after a swim.

The service is prompt and the pricing moderate, so the place seems to have gotten several things right, but most of all it really is the easy, upbeat vibe with its view of the sea.