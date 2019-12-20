At Morjim Beach? Chill And Eat Amazing Food At Sea Bird Beach Cafe

Cafes

Sea Bird Beach Cafe

Morjim, Goa
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Morjim-Gawde Wada Road, Gawde Wada, Morjim, Goa

Perched by the third point of Morjim beach, also called Gawdewada beach, Sea Bird Beach cafe is multi-cuisine restaurant that serves delish Indian, Italian, Russian, Chinese and Goan Cuisine.

Why Should I Go Here?

Well, the entire idea of heading to Goa is to enjoy some sun, sand and amazing food by the sea. All of which you will find here. Plan a trip with friends, and stay till late.

What To Order?

The cheese nan bread and butter chicken. Seriously, if you are suddenly craving North Indian specialty, this is a great place. Oh, and do order the ginger honey lemon tea.

What Else?

The restaurant has a very laid back and chilled vibe with great music.

#LBBTip

If you have sweet tooth, ask for chocolate-banana milkshake.

