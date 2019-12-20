Perched by the third point of Morjim beach, also called Gawdewada beach, Sea Bird Beach cafe is multi-cuisine restaurant that serves delish Indian, Italian, Russian, Chinese and Goan Cuisine.
At Morjim Beach? Chill And Eat Amazing Food At Sea Bird Beach Cafe
Shortcut
Why Should I Go Here?
Well, the entire idea of heading to Goa is to enjoy some sun, sand and amazing food by the sea. All of which you will find here. Plan a trip with friends, and stay till late.
What To Order?
The cheese nan bread and butter chicken. Seriously, if you are suddenly craving North Indian specialty, this is a great place. Oh, and do order the ginger honey lemon tea.
What Else?
The restaurant has a very laid back and chilled vibe with great music.
#LBBTip
If you have sweet tooth, ask for chocolate-banana milkshake.
Comments (0)