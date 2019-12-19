After 22 Years, Mum's Kitchen Finally Has Another Outlet & It Looks Stunning!

For almost two decades, the award-winning Goan restaurant, Mum’s Kitchen had not budged from Panjim. And really, it didn’t need to considering loyalists kept flocking the place year after year in search for the perfect plate of sannas and vindaloo. Come its 22nd birthday and they decided to take the plunge and poof, they now have another Mum’s Kitchen branch nestled inside Maravilha Resort in Assagao.

Suzette and Rony, the owners of restaurant, went searching for household recipes, knowing pretty well that they’ll all come from Goan mothers who truly know the best. After trying, sampling and collaborating with these gifted home chefs, they decided they’d do nothing but Goan food. So, if you’re really want to know what Chouris chilli fry or Cauliflower Caldeen (yes, enough choices for you too, fellow vegetarians) taste like, book yourself a table already?

With the menu untouched and a combination of balcony seating and an indoor dining space, they reassured us that Mum's Kitchen in Maravilha Resort is here to stay — open and serving round the year. Opening at noon and dishing out yum fare till 10pm, we suggest you hop on over for they’re still allowing walk-ins at the resort for the next two months or so. And, when you do, perhaps try a few of our favourite things: Pineapple Sukhem, Lepo Hooman and Pamplet Kodi with poi.

Foodies, remember, after a couple of months, the restaurant will only allow hotel guests and those with table reservations. So, make the best of this time.