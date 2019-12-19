A Gallery With An Art Cafe?! All Art Enthusiasts Coming To Goa Need To Go Here

Founded by artist Subodh Kerkar, Museum of Goa or MOG as it is popularly known, is spread over a sprawling 1,500 square metres. In fact the acronym MOG also translates into ‘love’ in Konkani, an implication of the kind of inclusivity this art gallery espouses.

In an effort to bring art out of its elitist enclaves, artist and sculptor Subodh has time and again, provided a platform to noteworthy but lesser known artists. It was this central idea that birthed MOG — to curate and display art that transcends cultural boundaries and inspires thought. Designed by renowned local architect Dean D’Cruz, the gallery itself is a work of art and brings together artists, collectors, curators, art enthusiasts, students and audiences from all walks of life.

MOG hosts a milieu of programmes — from exhibitions and art courses, to plays, residencies and workshops to book readings, lectures, screenings and talks. Their flagship exhibition-cum-sale — The Goa Affordable Art Fest, is held in December every year to promote the culture of buying and engaging with art. Dr. Kerkar and his team carefully curate the artworks, and over the last two years have displayed over 2,000 pieces from 225 artists across the country. The initiative is loved for making art accessible for not just first-timers but anyone who's interested in starting small.

The in-house art store also sells noteworthy artworks through the year, while the cafe is a cosy spot where you’ll often find art lovers and artists alike unwinding with some coffee and a sketchbook.