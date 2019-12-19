In an unlikely location — in the midst of a grey industrial estate in Pilerne — lies this eclectic, privately-owned art gallery. With several large gallery spaces, an art cafe, an auditorium and artist studios spread over three stories, Museum of Goa is easily one of India’s biggest privately held art spaces.
A Gallery With An Art Cafe?! All Art Enthusiasts Coming To Goa Need To Go Here
What Makes It Awesome
Founded by artist Subodh Kerkar, Museum of Goa or MOG as it is popularly known, is spread over a sprawling 1,500 square metres. In fact the acronym MOG also translates into ‘love’ in Konkani, an implication of the kind of inclusivity this art gallery espouses.
In an effort to bring art out of its elitist enclaves, artist and sculptor Subodh has time and again, provided a platform to noteworthy but lesser known artists. It was this central idea that birthed MOG — to curate and display art that transcends cultural boundaries and inspires thought. Designed by renowned local architect Dean D’Cruz, the gallery itself is a work of art and brings together artists, collectors, curators, art enthusiasts, students and audiences from all walks of life.
MOG hosts a milieu of programmes — from exhibitions and art courses, to plays, residencies and workshops to book readings, lectures, screenings and talks. Their flagship exhibition-cum-sale — The Goa Affordable Art Fest, is held in December every year to promote the culture of buying and engaging with art. Dr. Kerkar and his team carefully curate the artworks, and over the last two years have displayed over 2,000 pieces from 225 artists across the country. The initiative is loved for making art accessible for not just first-timers but anyone who's interested in starting small.
The in-house art store also sells noteworthy artworks through the year, while the cafe is a cosy spot where you’ll often find art lovers and artists alike unwinding with some coffee and a sketchbook.
Pro-Tip
MOG remains shut on Mondays and has an entry fee of INR 100 per adult. Remember that it’s a huge art space, so take your time here and don’t miss the massive rainbow coloured installation in their backyard, all of it made from plastic trash.
