This Clothing Brand's Using Indian Fabrics To Create Edgy Western Looks

The clothes at Naach — crop tops, long jackets, unisex shirts, skirts and a line of menswear — come in edgy, out-of-the-box patterns and comfy cotton fabric. Deboshree, the creative and entrepreneurial force behind the label, taking after her own personality, designs them in pop-out colours and simple cuts — clothes that she asserts are ‘effortlessly you’.

Two years ago when Deboshree, a dancer by profession, went on a lookout for clothes that reflected her sense of style, while also being affordable, she realised that Goa did not have much to offer. Thus began Naach, a clothing (and dance) studio, that combined her influence of Indian and Western cultures to make clothes in flowy, asymmetrical silhouettes, but using Indian fabrics.

The best part is that her clothes are very affordable, priced between INR 800 and INR 1,500. She also works on bespoke and conceptual designs, and is starting to focus more and more on creating a sustainable line of menswear. She sells them online through her website, and often at the pop-up markets in Goa. She recently also presented her line at the Goa Couture Fashion Night, 2018. So go ahead, and give your wardrobe that asymmetrical edge.