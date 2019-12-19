Camp In The Jungle In These Picture-Perfect Chalets In Assagao

Namaste Jungle is a boutique stay located bang in the middle of the Assagao valley. It’s the perfect kind of place if you’re looking to escape the concrete jungles that most of our cities have become, and wind down in the middle of nature, and yet be literally two minutes away from all the hip cafes and restaurants that line the Assagao area.

Conceptualised by Monty and Shristi — the father daughter-duo, who moved to Goa a few years ago, the rooms are designed like wooden cabins and chalets that open up to the forests of the Assagao valley. Lush greenery and tall trees, many of them several decades-old, surround the compound, making it an oasis of tranquility. We also spotted the cutest mini-pineapples growing in their garden.

There are four beautifully designed wooden cabins, and one stone cabin, all of them rather spacious and tastefully done-up with modern decor and furniture. Look out from the windows and calming green of the surrounding forest will soothe your eyes. The stone cabin, with its own sit-out space, located at the far end of the compound is by far our favourite — the hammock in front is the perfect place to curl up for an afternoon nap and experience the slow life that is quintessentially Goa.

The accommodation also has a open kitchen, with an attached cafe area where you can sit an enjoy a meal with your bunch or simply sit and work, while Buddy, the cutest lab pup keeps you company. They also have healthy breakfast options that are available at discounted rates for the guests.

The cabins are priced between INR 2.5k-3.5k depending on the season.