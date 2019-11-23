So Good! Get Yourself Natural Deodrants & Shampoo Bars From Nature Masons

What happens when you combine the world of cosmetics with ingredients that are completely au naturel — let Nature Masons tell you. With their workshop in Miramar, this brand created a range of hair and skincare products that are made completely with natural ingredients and the results are stunning.

A little more than a year ago, Jennifer and Mrunalini came together to create the brand, when Jennifer’s 10-year-old badly wanted to wear some deodorants. Jennifer was reluctant to give her daughter the kind of chemical infused deodorants that are usually available in the market — thus started Nature Masons and their flagship products the natural deodorants. These deodorants, which are now available in five different fragrance combos — Cedarwood and Ylang Ylang, Frankincense and Geranium, Lavender And Tea Tree, Orange and Mandarin, and Vetiver and Rosemary — are some of the bestselling products.

Natural deodorants aside, Nature Masons also sells body butters, body scrubs, dry face masks, facial scrub cubes, soaps and natural sunscreens. In fact their natural sunscreens have this unique characteristic which makes it harmless for coral reefs, and are perfect if you’re going diving. Among their recent range of hair care products they have a line of shampoo and conditioner bars, in an effort to completely cut out plastic packaging. Also, full points to them, for upholding the same ethos of eco-friendliness in the product packaging made from newspaper and corrugated sheets.

The products are priced quite reasonably and range from INR 100 for the natural soaps, to INR 1,000 for the aromatherapy body butters (which come with five different essential oils). The natural deodorants are priced at INR 400 for a 50gm jar and last all day. Apart from being available online through their website and social media, plus they also sells locally at OMO and Ecoposro in Goa.