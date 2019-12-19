Lovers, Go Stay In These Beautiful Rajasthani Tents, Right By The Beach

Nothing makes us happier than to see folks we like, spread their wings. So, when we heard that Ciarans had another property, we knew we were safe expecting warm hospitality and fancy tents. And no surprises here, the luxury tents at Neelchand are indeed well-appointed with fluffy pillows, crisp sheets and huge beds. The staff is around to ensure you’re well fed and always looked after as well.

Unlike the popular beaches, Talpona is usually empty so you can enjoy all your together time with late breakfasts and long walks. The tents are as comfy as they’re beautiful. Think vintage furniture and windows with sea views. All this, of course, is in complete contrast to those camping trips where the floor was always damp and, the sleeping bag always slightly too cold. But if still want to live a little more comfortably, they’ve even got eco-friendly huts with ACs.

Neelchand has a restaurant serving Goan food and seafood which is great if you’re in no mood to get out. The tariffs stay around INR 3k a night – a steal considering you’ve got an almost private beach and a friendly doggo who’ll sometimes demand belly rubs?