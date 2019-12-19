Neelchand By Ciarans is a cluster of seven gorgeous tents located by the Talpona beach. The glamping site in South Goa promises serene sunsets and a stretch of a clean beach that’s fast becoming a rare sight.
Lovers, Go Stay In These Beautiful Rajasthani Tents, Right By The Beach
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Nothing makes us happier than to see folks we like, spread their wings. So, when we heard that Ciarans had another property, we knew we were safe expecting warm hospitality and fancy tents. And no surprises here, the luxury tents at Neelchand are indeed well-appointed with fluffy pillows, crisp sheets and huge beds. The staff is around to ensure you’re well fed and always looked after as well.
Unlike the popular beaches, Talpona is usually empty so you can enjoy all your together time with late breakfasts and long walks. The tents are as comfy as they’re beautiful. Think vintage furniture and windows with sea views. All this, of course, is in complete contrast to those camping trips where the floor was always damp and, the sleeping bag always slightly too cold. But if still want to live a little more comfortably, they’ve even got eco-friendly huts with ACs.
Neelchand has a restaurant serving Goan food and seafood which is great if you’re in no mood to get out. The tariffs stay around INR 3k a night – a steal considering you’ve got an almost private beach and a friendly doggo who’ll sometimes demand belly rubs?
What Could Be Better
This secluded location isn’t for everyone. There’s little to do around apart from taking a boat and heading to butterfly beach or spending a day exploring Galgibaga. If you start missing the buzz a bit much, Agonda and Palolem are a short drive away.
Pro-Tip
They shut for the season in May every year and reopen around November.
Comments (0)