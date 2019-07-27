This Community Market In Goa Is Where You'll Find All Things Sustainable

A market that brings together healthier options and sustainable alternatives under one roof, The New Earth Gathering is the brainchild of Vijaya Josephine Pais of Offbeat Goa. It was her own drive to look for alternatives to the insane consumerist lifestyle, that prompted her to launch the market as the one stop shop for all things sustainable, non-toxic and bio-degradable.

The gathering happens every third Sunday and here, you’ll find a host of farm fresh vegetables (grown without harsh chemicals or pesticides), organic groceries, seeds, saplings and seed bombs, non-toxic bath and body care, original art, handmade and upcycled jewellery, clothes made with recycled fabric, non-toxic cleaning products, gluten-free bread, vegan food and desserts, and lots more. The market often hosts alternative healing therapists like acupuncture specialists, chiropractors who offer their services for a discounted fee, workshops and talks on upcycling and holistic lifestyles.

The market also becomes a venue for the Good Karma Garage Sale, the place to pick up gently used or new clothes, donated by folks from Goa. We found clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, books, toys and home decor — everything is priced between INR 50 to INR 300. The proceeds from the sale go to a charity in Goa. The idea remains to recycle and reuse, thus prompting a lifestyle where we eventually buy less.

We visited the last gathering and gorged on some delicious and freshly made vegan burgers and hemp pasta, and even got some hempseed and coconut oil mixture, that is just as good a salad dressing as it is for natural skincare. We loved the idea that the community market serves as a platform for like minded individuals to come together and chill, while also doing their bit to contribute towards a more environment-friendly living.