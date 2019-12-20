Wake Up To A Sea View & Live In Luxury At Nilaya Hermitage In Goa

In the literal sense, Nilaya in Sanskrit means abode in the blue- heaven. This gorgeous boutique hotel is nestled in the Arpora-Bardez region, and is surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife. Beautifully designed, there are 11 guest rooms and two tents that are all unique and different from one another. The space promises solitude and harmony, and if you’re thinking of doing a a romantic getaway with your partner, this place might be a fantastic option. Set in a 20 acre property, there’s also a gorgeous swimming pool here for you to laze around by. With a stunning view of the sea, the day will just go by and the night sky will be out without you even realising.

Each room here is designed beautifully and decorated with a king-size bed and pleasing furniture. The rooms are large and spacious, and the many antique pieces in the room are certainly worth capturing. Even the bathrooms are stunning, with some natural opening to make you feel close to nature. You also get complimentary fresh fruits here. Interestingly, each of the rooms have names too. The rooms are all priced at INR 9,000 per night for two people. Additionally, they also have two tents. Awesome, right?