Pop By This Cafe For Some Yum Garlic Bread & Pizzas!

Tio Tilly's is a cute little place near Calangute. They serve yum pizzas and garlic bread. They have basic, cheese and veggies loaded garlic bread. I tried the last option and it just melts in your mouth. They serve both veg and non-veg options in pizza. They also have burgers, sandwiches, desserts are also on the menu. For quick bites or snack time cravings, do visit the place!