Tio Tilly's is a cute little place near Calangute. They serve yum pizzas and garlic bread. They have basic, cheese and veggies loaded garlic bread. I tried the last option and it just melts in your mouth. They serve both veg and non-veg options in pizza. They also have burgers, sandwiches, desserts are also on the menu. For quick bites or snack time cravings, do visit the place!
Pop By This Cafe For Some Yum Garlic Bread & Pizzas!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Under ₹500
Family, Bae, Kids
