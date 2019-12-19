Dig Beautiful Restaurants? Old Bombay Is Insta-Worthy & Does Fusion Food Right

We love ourselves a good-looking restaurant and Old Bombay is one of the big guys with a soft heart. On the outside, it’s a massive Portuguese house with tiny balconies peeking out, but on the inside, it’s got a casual, boho chic running strong. The lowest floor is all fairy lights and pink bougainvillea, recreating a cafe-like setting. The first floor (it’s safe to assume it’s everyone’s favourite), is where the maximum photo ops are. Whether you pick the round sit-down divaan with a royal chandelier and deep-hued cushions or the balcony with hanging flowers, we dare you to not go crazy clicking an unhealthy number of pictures. The top floor (mind you the stairs have wall murals too pretty to ignore), is the bar; super airy, minimal and rustic chic.

After spending a long time simply walking around, soaking in all the good vibes, we settled in for a meal. Their menu currently is a stripped-down version of only their best dishes but hey, we got no complaints since we saw everything we’d been meaning to try, right there on the menu. There’s a bit of the usual pizza, wraps and sandwiches, but what’s really of consequence are their signature dishes. For starters, we tried the Koli Vada Fish n’ Chips, a desi version of the English classic and Aloo Pao Puff. Both of these were comforting in their own way and a reminder of why some foods instantly ring home. The spices and tastes are at once familiar and yet, they were rendered in a new, refined format.

They also have reimagined grub from Mumbai Chowpatty, Berry Pulao and cocktails that come with a bambaiya touch. Think a bar menu for homesick Delhi/Bombay folks who're a bit on the experimental side. It's a respite that the sheer size of Old Bombay allows for couples on a quiet date to big, noisy families to find their fitting space with much ease. So, feel free to show yourself in, guys.