Viva Panjim, Goa, is an old heritage bungalow with outdoor seating, a non AC as well as an AC section. You can hear some old English classic playing throughout the day here; just tap your fingers and feet while you wait for the food.
Some Old-School Chilling At Viva Panjim, Goa
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Shortcut
Must Try
Prawn Chilli Fry, Prawn Curry Rice {everything is yummy and economically priced, especially compared to other places}
Secret Tip?
Go early to get a table of your choice during peak lunch hours. It’s mostly shut on Sundays in the evening, and lunch is served till up to 3pm. Parking could be difficult at times, but you will get it. The owner is always present in the hotel, and you can see him personally fixing things about when you’re there.
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)