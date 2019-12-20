Located in Chapora, Oppa’s Rooftop Restaurant is a hidden gem you must visit for some finger licking food, great ambiance and music.
Oppa's Rooftop Restaurant For A Juicy Beef Steak
Who Is It For
Anyone who wants to relax and eat juicy {read JUICIEST} beef steak in the company of music that ranges from soothing classical to trance and good vibes only.
Why Should I Go Here
This restaurant is owned by a super sweet Goan family and they make sure you remember to come back the next time as the service is highly personalised. You must ask Bryan for Non Veg Cafreal with Rice or his Beef Stroganoff. They are homely and delicious. Beef sandwich with local bread is also something you must try.
#LBBTip
The restaurant has a small library maintained earlier by a British Guy named Charlie. Earned his fame as the driver of the 1st ever Magic Bus that drove to India in the 1970s, this guy has some of the best stories you would ever get to hear about Goa {excited much?}. Bryan himself is a great host with lots of stories, we recommend you chat up with him before you head out with a big fat smile.
