Oh-So-Green! This Eco-Friendly Resort In North Goa Is Comfy & Convenient

Created with eco-friendly practices, the resort has 30 different rooms with 4 Economy Rooms, 14 Superior Rooms, 9 Terrace Garden Rooms and 3 Luxury Suites. Amongst them, the terrace garden rooms are our absolute favourites, with chipped tiles' floors that lend it a very Goan feel and large, clear glass windows, each of which comes with its own private garden.

Their signature maple leaf shaped swimming pool is the first thing you’ll spot as soon as you enter – the pool is well maintained and one of the key attractions here. The resort also comes with a games area that has plenty of options including a chess table, a carrom board, a pool table, table tennis, as well as a foosball table. The resort also has its own in-house restaurant, which uses locally sourced seasonal produce to make some soul satisfying meals. Several other additional facilities like massages on request, laundry and car and bike hires are available on request here.

The best part about the resort though is the fact that despite being located not too far away from the popular hotspots in North Goa, this resort is almost a hidden gem, thanks to its location. There is a lot of greenery around and you can choose to walk around the village, explore the hills and the Chapora jetty around, or just sit with a book on one of their huge terrace spaces and let the susegad take over.

The per night tariffs in the lean season start at INR 2.5k.