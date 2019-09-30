Crepes, Coffee & Clay Pottery: Been To This New Saturday Market In Goa?

Coffee and Kombucha in Anjuna recently started hosting “Our Favourite Things” market every Saturday and believe it or not, it’s actually just that. A community gathering of everyone who likes coffee, cake, live music, ceramic crockery and some good ol’ freewheeling bazaar vibes, this one made our weekend.

Our Favourite Things is a reminder of why some things should just remain short, sweet and non-commercial. While Neville takes care of coffee, and Tara guards the kombucha wing at the cafe, on Saturdays, they collaborate and bring about 10 local brands to the yard. The experience is mostly centred around food; Handmade by Namrata brings her cookies and desserts, Paris Pao brings out the fluffiest paos, Ecoposro gets fresh produce and there’s pizza and crepes thanks to Alitia. We also couldn’t resist taking home the nut butters and a slice of lemon cake especially as we sang along to Faith by George Michael. You catch the vibe?

Few things are better than live music and a freshly-brewed cappuccino but add some shopping on the side and there’s no better Saturday afternoon plan. This market is also a chance to shop for Coco Roots’ natural jewellery along with a planter or platter from Ishaan Lamba’s Ceramics’ counter.

While the cafe’s open every day of the week (apart from Sundays), we’d suggest planning a day out on a Saturday instead. Yes, the space is tiny, but that’s what adds to the charm. Get your grocery supplies or treat yourself to some desserts… The good peeps are around from noon till about 5pm and it gets groovy and packed 2pm onwards.