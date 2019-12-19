No Off Season: This Beach Resort In Ashwem's Gorgeous & Open Through The Year!

Palm Grove Beach Resorts, as the name suggests is an oasis of tranquility. The resort has about 20 independent bungalows right on the beach, that are spread out over two sections — Palm Grove and Little Palm Grove (though that section is open only from October to April). The bungalows at Palm Grove are a relaxing sight right from the word go with their soothing grey colour and the soft concrete finish, the grassy thatched roofs and the cosy balcaos that adorn the front of the bungalows. The bungalows start at INR 6,500 and go upwards are are done up in an aesthetic, chic manner, with similarly soothing whites and greys.

The resort also has an in-house restaurant, which overlooks the beach. The restaurant has an interesting set of cocktails using seasonal produce and the watermelon margaritas were our favourite. They also offer basic Goan and Chinese dishes, though we preferred their snacks menu of paneer pakodas at sunset. The best part is you can sit hours for hours on the end doing nothing and no one will bother you whether you’re an in-house guest or simply visiting the restaurant. Curl up in one of their comfy chairs with a book and sip a nice cup of coffee or a cocktail and take in the calm as the sun sets on the horizon.