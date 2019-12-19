Peace Out & Yoga: At Kala Bahia In South Goa, All The Rooms Face The Sea

A scenic gem in Patnem, Kala Bahia isn’t just a yoga retreat; it’s a place to introspect and remind yourself of what really matters in life. Their rooms, the shala and the cafe, all overlook the sea, making you grateful for feeling the sun on your back, hearing the sound of the birds when you meditate and just going to sleep with the gentle murmur of the water.

Depending on whether you’re flying solo, with your partner or taking the fam along, you can pick between wooden cabins, the double occupancy Chira rooms or the family room. They’re all built using traditional techniques to keep them cool and have tiny sit-outs where you can eat chia bowls or drink wine. The tariffs start at INR 3k.

Once here, start your mornings with their yoga classes (they’ve got two teachers and classes start at 6:30am from Monday to Friday), spend your afternoons reading in your verandah and evenings watching films, dancing, chatting or sharing a meal with other guests. We realise that this is a beautiful detox for those who are too tired of the city (or civilisation, in general). By treating you to the relaxing sound of the waves and stunning sunsets, they aren’t just a treat for sore eyes but also a much-needed hug for your soul.

Dancing, movie clubs, musical evenings, sunset meditation or getting your fill of fresh juices and salads… Do all of this to be a part of the Bahia living experience. It's being a part of a larger community that really counts here.