Heritage Homes, Goan Bakeries & Churches: Explore Panjim’s Fontainhas & Sao Tome Quarters

If you're looking for an offbeat guide to Panjim, we've got you covered! The Latin Quarters in Panjim is bordered by the Altinho Hill In the west and is bound by the Ourem Creek in the East. The story goes that in the 1800s, that Fontainhas was developed after the outbreak of plague forced administrators and rulers to move from Old Goa to Panjim. The neighbourhood grew haphazardly and without much planning. Which is why, you’ll notice that many of the streets are so narrow that even a car will struggle to pass through.

Fontainhas and its historical neighbourhood of Sao Tome are best explored on foot. You can spend a couple of hours roaming around the area and acquainting yourself to the sights. If you prefer a guided tour, then, sign up with walking tours with Soul Travelling, Make It Happen or The Local Beat. But if you prefer just walking around, unhurried, all by yourself, here are our pick of top places of interest in Panjim.