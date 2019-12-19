This Italian Couple's Making Some Of The Best Wood-fired Pizzas In Goa

Located in a boutique hotel , Casa Tropicana, on the Dona Paula Jetty Road, this Italian joint is run by a lovely couple — Vanna Lunardon and Marco Rinaldim. When they first came to Goa, they fell in love with the state's easy air, and like many others set up home here. With them, they brought to Goa, exquisite Italian flavours, and the warmth of Italian hospitality.

While Vanna and her love for food coupled with her drive to carry forth a touch of the authentic Italian culture through its cuisine, made the menu possible, her partner Marco brings his business perspective, from having been an antique dealer. Together they serve up a platter of delectable Italian flavours, and many many stories. Add a glass of red wine to the mix and you have the recipe for a great evening.

Committed to quality ingredients, the food here is made from the freshest seasonal produce and also features the fresh catch of the day. Another thing that sets them apart is the distinct use of sage in their recipes. Their wood-fired pizzas are the talk of the town, while the pasta is made from scratch, using recipes that Vanna herself grew up watching. The spaghetti Carbonara is our favourite, and the spinach and ricotta ravioli is worth every ounce of its butter! Oh, and the mango-prawn salad — another seasonal favourite, always leaves us wanting more. Wash it all down with some delicious cocktails and you’re all set for a memorable date night.