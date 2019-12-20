Located inside Fort Tiracol, The Tavern has a gorgeous view of the sea and amazing food – from tapas to prawns prepared the way you want them.
Portugese Soup & Cumin Spiced Prawns At The Tavern, Fort Tiracol
With extremely attentive service and flavourful preparations, The Tavern is perfect for those who love the view but don’t compromise on their foodie side. With cuisines ranging for Indian, Italian to Continental, you’ll be spoilt for choice during your meal. If you’re there for seafood, make sure you try their cumin spiced prawns and fish fillet with Goan chorizo. All soup lovers need to have the Caldo Verde, it’s the highlight of the meal.
So to reach here, you will have to take the ferry Querim (an experience on its own!) and drive up to the fort.
Save some space for dessert. The bread pudding is delicious and will end a satisfying meal on a sweet note.
