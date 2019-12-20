Portugese Soup & Cumin Spiced Prawns At The Tavern, Fort Tiracol

With extremely attentive service and flavourful preparations, The Tavern is perfect for those who love the view but don’t compromise on their foodie side. With cuisines ranging for Indian, Italian to Continental, you’ll be spoilt for choice during your meal. If you’re there for seafood, make sure you try their cumin spiced prawns and fish fillet with Goan chorizo. All soup lovers need to have the Caldo Verde, it’s the highlight of the meal.