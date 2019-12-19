Sea View Or Pool View? You Can Enjoy Both At This Resort In North Goa

A good balance between being too hipster or going too mainstream, this is one of those resorts that are happy to put practicality first. This is why their beachfront rooms and cottages don’t just come with the promise of quiet evenings and lazy afternoons, but with modern-day comforts like electric kettles and hot showers; Perfect for families and of course, those looking for downtime minus the worries of, oh ‘but where do I grab dinner post 9pm’.

Between their standard rooms, sea-facing rooms and sea-view cottages, you are treated to a delightfully picturesque setting and some of the comfiest, prettiest rooms you'll stay in in Goa. While the cottages with their private sea-view balconies are our favourite, we don't mind the sea-view deluxe rooms either. Their massive French windows open to the sea and while there's no balcony, the sound of the waves is amazing to wake up to.

After a good night's sleep, our next priority is food and their in-house restaurant, Beachcomber, takes good care of that. It's got the pool on one side and the vast expanse of the ocean on the other and literally takes care of everyone with its multi-cuisine menu. We recommend trying their Goan specialties and Feni cocktails because we personally loved a unique mix of Continental and local cuisine. Try the paneer skewers with curry sauce and veg xacuti with poi or their coconut prawns and grilled fish if you're a lover of all things seafood.

Whether you want a car on hire, the restaurant’s Goan food on your bed (hello, room service) or want to just step out for a sunset cruise on the river, everything is simple at this family-friendly resort. From here, you can also drive down the nearby villages or go fishing and water sports as well.

The tariffs start at INR 4.5k a night.