Taking the lead in eco-tourism, Arcis Clean Energy launched e-bike tours in association with Goa Tourism. Goa, in fact, is the first Indian state to support a clean initiative like B:Live. Thanks to this, tourists will now be able to discover the state in the greenest, most fun way possible. Island tour on a bike, anyone?
Rejoice, Eco Warriors! Goa Launches India's First E-Bike Tours
What Makes It Awesome
The B:Live folks are mindful of the environment right from harnessing solar power to reducing plastic and paper waste to collaborating with local communities to contribute to these bike tours. Their charging hub at the Santa Monica Jetty Point (it also serves as the starting point for the tour) has been created from discarded shipping containers and looks splendid!
For now, they offer four types of curated tours that give you wholesome insights into local history, culture, architecture and art. They also come packed with small surprises like a meal at a 200-year-old house, a musical performance or a stopover at a local poi seller’s bakery. You can pick ones around Panjim that narrate the story of its making and offer a peek into the culture, one that takes you through Old Goa or explore Divar Island’s many nooks and crannies.
The best part: Not only are these e-bikes non polluting, they’re easy on the knees too. We’re told that the oldest rider on the tours has been a 70-year-old. Beat that spirit now!
Oh, and guys, because it’s so tech savvy, you can forget about getting lost in Goa (hey, old friend GPS). You’ll also be treated to audio commentary in the form of anecdotes every time something worthwhile crosses your riding path.
The trips are priced between INR 1,800 and 2,800 inclusive of taxes and eats (a snack or a meal depending on the time of the day).
What Could Be Better
For now, the only downside is that they've got four routes charted. But, going forward, we're told they'll have archaeological or astronomy themed tours as well. Cannot. Wait.
Pro-Tip
They are open to taking 2 people to groups of 20. So, sign up if you’re hosting a school excursion, an offsite or a big family get-together… You’ll be surprised at how much of Goa lies away from the main beaches.
