Rejoice, Eco Warriors! Goa Launches India's First E-Bike Tours

The B:Live folks are mindful of the environment right from harnessing solar power to reducing plastic and paper waste to collaborating with local communities to contribute to these bike tours. Their charging hub at the Santa Monica Jetty Point (it also serves as the starting point for the tour) has been created from discarded shipping containers and looks splendid!

For now, they offer four types of curated tours that give you wholesome insights into local history, culture, architecture and art. They also come packed with small surprises like a meal at a 200-year-old house, a musical performance or a stopover at a local poi seller’s bakery. You can pick ones around Panjim that narrate the story of its making and offer a peek into the culture, one that takes you through Old Goa or explore Divar Island’s many nooks and crannies.

The best part: Not only are these e-bikes non polluting, they’re easy on the knees too. We’re told that the oldest rider on the tours has been a 70-year-old. Beat that spirit now!

Oh, and guys, because it’s so tech savvy, you can forget about getting lost in Goa (hey, old friend GPS). You’ll also be treated to audio commentary in the form of anecdotes every time something worthwhile crosses your riding path.

The trips are priced between INR 1,800 and 2,800 inclusive of taxes and eats (a snack or a meal depending on the time of the day).