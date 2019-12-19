You Get The Most Relaxing Ayurvedic Massages At This Spa In South Goa

A beautiful, green and refreshing wellness clinic, Sandalwood Ayurvedic Spa sees both Indian as well as foreigners as guests. Their USP lies in their treatments; they take their inspiration from ancient India, specifically Ayurveda. Age-old remedies, therapies and wellness routines influence their programmes, and guests can visit this clinic to take a break from the toxicity of daily life. Their secret Ayurvedic massages combine 26 types of oils to knead the fatigue right out of you. Needless to say, these medicinal oils are all-natural. Apart from regular spa therapies, they also have weight loss and yoga based treatments. While the Ayurvedic treatments are quite popular here, the massages, the environment and the ambience itself will leave you feeling instantly rejuvenated. If you're up for a stronger wellness break, we recommend checking out their wellness packages. Good thing, they also have a salon and a space to let you buy Ayurvedic medicines to take home. With separate chambers for both men and women, you can make an afternoon of rejuvenation with your partner to give the beach/rainy day routine a break. Before deciding on your treatments, we suggest looking out for Shamnaad, the owner of the place as he's courteous, warm and will suggest your massages based your specific requirements.