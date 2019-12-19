Located in the south of Goa, Sandalwood Ayurvedic Clinic is one of the best spa centres and wellness clinics in and around the neighbourhood of Cavelossim. Many tourists have marked this rejuvenating centre as a wellness break on their Goan journey, and for good reason! The deep tissue massages are some of the best we've ever experienced.
You Get The Most Relaxing Ayurvedic Massages At This Spa In South Goa
What Makes It Awesome
A beautiful, green and refreshing wellness clinic, Sandalwood Ayurvedic Spa sees both Indian as well as foreigners as guests. Their USP lies in their treatments; they take their inspiration from ancient India, specifically Ayurveda. Age-old remedies, therapies and wellness routines influence their programmes, and guests can visit this clinic to take a break from the toxicity of daily life. Their secret Ayurvedic massages combine 26 types of oils to knead the fatigue right out of you. Needless to say, these medicinal oils are all-natural. Apart from regular spa therapies, they also have weight loss and yoga based treatments. While the Ayurvedic treatments are quite popular here, the massages, the environment and the ambience itself will leave you feeling instantly rejuvenated. If you're up for a stronger wellness break, we recommend checking out their wellness packages. Good thing, they also have a salon and a space to let you buy Ayurvedic medicines to take home. With separate chambers for both men and women, you can make an afternoon of rejuvenation with your partner to give the beach/rainy day routine a break. Before deciding on your treatments, we suggest looking out for Shamnaad, the owner of the place as he's courteous, warm and will suggest your massages based your specific requirements.
Pro-Tip
Take an appointment as most of the spa massages last for at least an hour and a lot of regulars drop by. They have limited slots and folks who vouch for the centre's services, so if you decide to walk in last-minute, they might not be able to accommodate you.
