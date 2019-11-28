We Love These 6 Amazing Restaurants On Baga Creek

This one’s on the fag end of the creek and is one of those quiet, romantic dinner places you can’t go wrong with. The views of the creek are beautiful and the cocktails are to die for. Their insistence of using seasonal produce means that they whip up a new menu every now and then. We also love that they have ample choice for both vegetarians and meat-eaters. Our picks from the menu: Patatas bravas, cauliflower popcorn, paneer steak and crispy fried coconut prawns. They have a set candlelight dinner menu and also vegan options, because, they’re nice and thoughtful like that.