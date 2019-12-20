Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Konkani Food!

Ritz, has always been top on my list when it comes to having the authentic Konkani taste. Known the most of their amazing Fish Thali. At our last visit, we tried on some other items. 1. Chonak Cafreal ☆ 4/5 The fish was fresh, and very well marinated and cooked in the Cafreal Masala. 2. Prawns Rawa Fry ☆ 5/5 Prawns always make up to a Mouth watering dish. Here the dish was perfectly crispy, juicy and spicy. 3.Chicken Lajwab ☆ 4/5 Though Ritz is known for serving the best Goan Food Dish, do make sure sometimes you try out their other Cuisines as well. Totally worth it. 4. Butter Naan ☆ 4/5 5. Caramel Pudding ☆ 5/5 A Must Try. The pudding is so flavorsome and soft, it just melts in your mouth, making you want for more and more. The place is usually very crowded, but the service is very quick and also the staff here is very polite and friendly.