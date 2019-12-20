Rock Water resort is a beautiful cottage stay located in Morjim Beach, and it is the perfect place to go with a bunch of friends as it has great alcohol, is affordable to stay in and is right on the beach.
Stay At This Pretty Resort On Morjim Beach In Goa For INR 2,000 A Night
Shortcut
How Do I Get There?
To get to Goa, you can take an overnight bus from Mumbai or take a quick flight to the city. If you are travelling by air, you will take 1.5 hours from the airport.
What Is Unique About It?
It is a cheap and pretty option when you want a sea facing room, but don’t want to shell out the big bucks that many resorts and hotels ask. There is a restaurant to the front of the property, serving out some of the best cocktails around {hint: people recommend the bartender John, so ask for him}.
It is literally located on the sands, so you get out and stay within the oasis for days.
Don't Leave Home Without...
Sun block, a book and your swimsuit. Leave behind the laptop, and lap up the waves.
Anything Else?
You can book through any of the travel portal sites online, check here for an idea. Rooms start at INR 2,000.
Comments (0)