For Your Next Goa Trip, Stay Sober And Visit The Salaulim Dam

They say that good things come to those who wait, and making your way to the Salaulim dam is no different. Your best bet to travel would be a two-wheeler, considering the questionable quality and terrain of roads leading to the destination. This could also be one among a few unknown reasons why the dam is visited by very few tourists as well as well as locals through the year.

A good 30 kms separate the dam from the coastline, the closest known Goan town being Sanguem (around five kms away). The dam is built on the tributary of river Zuari. It drops down to a height of around 140 feet. The curved rim-like shape of the structure lends both ample area and force to the water gushing downwards as well as a spectacular sight to the few visitors it hosts every day; a beautiful reminder about how the Arabian Sea isn’t the only form of water body in Goa capable of such dramatic force.

While getting too close to the edge of the dam is strictly prohibited, the sheer force of the water lashing at the dam base generously drenches everyone around with a much-needed shower after a sweltering day.

A few signboards around solemnly claimed that photography was prohibited in the area – but don’t let that stop you. It seems that the law was helplessly lost somewhere in the thunderous yet tranquil aura of the dam. In fact, the visual brilliance of the spot is sure to uplift the most ordinary photographers to fleeting moments of supremacy behind the lens.

Remember, the site is open from 9am-6pm and the entry ticket is INR 20. You can also pack yourself a picnic basket and hang around at the Botanical Gardens on the other side of the dam. End the day with a lunch at Benaulim and watch the sunset at Agonda beach before calling it a day. South Goa day, sorted.