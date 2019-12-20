Located in the Morjim Area, Satpurush Hotel is a no-frills joint with a teeny tiny menu but don’t let this dissuade you. Opt for their thali with unlimited refills of rice and sabzi.
When In Goa, Hit Up Satpurush Hotel For A Fresh Fish Thali
Eat What?
If your hunger levels are on the rice, opt for the Special Fish Thali {the only difference between this and the regular Fish Thali is one piece of kingfish}.
This comes with two pieces of fried kingfish, pickles, a couple of masala clams, fish curry, the sabzi of the day, kokum and a whole lot of rice. And everything is super delicious, especially the coconut-ty clams.
Pair It With
The Prawn Fry. These come with the shell, coated with rava, so if you want yours without, be sure to tell the folks before they start frying.
Anything Else?
They’re pretty accommodating so if you want your thali customised, you may want to chat with the owner or server, prior to placing your order. One Fish Thali comes for INR 250. They don’t do dessert but they do keep a stock of Cream Bell ice cream for the sweet-toothed.
Head for a swim to Morjim Beach afterwards.
