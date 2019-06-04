Organic Lipsticks, Ice Creams, Yoga Mats: This Wellness Store's Loaded With Goodies

The warm, inviting vibe of the store with bare walls and soft lighting has a calming effect on everyone who walks in. Soon, you’re treated to a whole bunch of sweet-smelling lotions and potions, natural skincare, healthy chips, fruity ice creams, diet supplements, gift hampers, yoga mats, incense sticks, farm-fresh fruits and veggies, gardening and home supplies and wellness products.



Now whether you’re on the lookout for the best gluten-free grub or a champion of sustainable living, Saukhyam will make you feel like a child at a candy store. You’ll also find yourself on a binge if you’re into everything vegan. Products here start at INR 75 and go up to INR 3.5k tops for bigger gift hampers.

Unlike a lot of other niche organic stores in the city, Saukhyam isn’t sticking to one ideology. As long as the product is eco-friendly, sustainable, all-natural, healthy or handmade, it finds a shelf in the store. The defining principle, as Simran tells us, is that they should ideally be made in India. This is why, it’s a pleasant sight to find homegrown brands from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Assam, Chennai, Bangalore and more apart from amazing local Goan businesses.

With all this, if you’re still wondering whether this store is worth a trek, hear this. It’s right next to the mall and will probably make sense if you’re vacationing in North Goa; it makes for a pitstop to or from your way to the airport.