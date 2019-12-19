With Sunday Buffets & BBQ Nights, Shivers Isn't Your Usual Candolim Restaurant

We thought it was a charming restaurant with outdoor seating, set in the midst of greenery which lights up with fairy lights and mood lighting in the evenings. The owner and host, Melroy is warm and welcoming, as is his service staff, who are ever-willing to help you with your choice of food and drinks.

Varied Goan preparations of beef is something Melroy prides himself on and on a lucky day he might just whip out one of his experimental dishes out for you to try. They also host an all-day special Sunday buffet menu where the chef will serve you a portion of roast (potatoes, chicken, pork beef or lamb) along with some delicious Yorkshire pudding and stuffings.

Their full Monty breakfast deserves a special mention for it's a wholesome way to start the day — it comes with a generous helping of bacon, sausages, black pudding, hash browns, eggs, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms and toast. If you’re not feeling that hungry, they have an option for a mini breakfast as well. Another item on the menu that we recommend is the bacon wrapped prawns that are bursting with flavour.

Melroy and his staff often experiment with seasonal fruits to come up with delicious new drinks — the mango mojito was amongst our favourites. They also host barbeque nights, when the regular menu is replaced with a full range of barbequed choices, but the quality of the food remains forever consistent. And if this was not enough they are also legendary for their Saturday night gay parties!