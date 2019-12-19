You've Gotta Visit This Beautiful Restaurant Offering Amazing Food & Drinks

Tio Tilly's is beautifully decorated with a casual yellow colour cottage and also has a large entrance and seating area. The ambience is a lively and very pleasant vibe. Our server was friendly and took good care of us. I ended up visiting this place twice to try their best dishes. We started with drinks (Bira and kingfisher). In food what stood out for me was the Chilly Garlic Rice. -Tio Kaku's Momos Platter: Comprised of three varieties succulent momos served with spicy mayo and Tibetian sauce: >Fried Momo-such a nice touch of stuffing with crunchy layer; >Steamed Momo- juicy and cooked to the right temperature; Momos dipped in sweet sauce- awesome combination with the balanced sweetness of sauce with acidic veggies. -Chilly Garlic Rice: Had very good flavours and the combination of ingredients made it very tasty. The taste of garlic was not overpowering. Chilly and garlic were giving the perfect amount of kick. I ate twice than capacity only because of tasty rice. -Prawns Chilly Masala: We slightly went off the menu as we wanted to have prawns in Chinese flavour with chilly and garlic. They delivered it to our expectation with the required heat and spiciness. -Spaghetti Red Pasta With Prawns: Perfectly cooked pasta with the toppings of prawns and olives, a heavenly combination. A great quality bargain from all perspectives.