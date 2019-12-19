Floating Breakfast In An Infinity Pool? Head To This Luxury Villa In North Goa

This 4bhk home can take up to 8 people plus your doggos (yes, it’s pet-friendly). With a caretaker and the option of getting your meals prepared by a cook or a gourmet chef, a lot depends on how much you want to pamper yourself on the vacation. It’s a delight that you come back to your beds made and a cup of coffee waiting, just like you’d have in a hotel but in a classy, home-setting instead.

The bedrooms are divided on the ground and first floor but both have their own sit-outs. One of the bedrooms upstairs comes with a balcony that’s got fireflies and the sound of waves at night and sunny sea-views and dancing palm trees through the day. In the alley leading to the other bedroom on the floor, lie two recliners but resist the temptation of plonking yourself on them for they’re obscenely addictive. The other bedroom is equally beautiful with a huge glass windows offering sprawling views of the winding road and the sea. On the lower floor, there’s the comfort of effective air-conditioning and sea-views for when the rains come unannounced and deck seating becomes impossible. Sigh… one could just get used to this villa life.

When you’re done with the pool (never?), there’s a full-fledged home theatre room too. Truth be told, the house has that rare quality of turning into a complete party pad when needed, while also catering to that couple who’s running away from North Goa’s mad crowds.

Oh, and those of you sticking around for that floating breakfast, yes, that’s there too. So, couples, you can live your Bali resort dreams right here, in Goa, hanging in the pool and having eggs, pancakes and juice in the middle of that gorgeous private pool.