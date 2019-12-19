Slow Down: There's Beer On Tap & Comfort Food At This Cafe In Vagator

It’s a family restaurant that will win you over with its food and friendly vibe. The interiors have been done by Anisha, who left costume design in Bombay and came here and the chief chef is her mum who’s mastered the art of cooking the most splendid food with any possible ingredients. The mother-daughter duo is helped by Tarun who’s a cinematographer shuttling from Bombay to Goa and a chef friend who helps Anisha’s mum in the kitchen.

While you might assume aunty comes with no cooking background, it’s not true. They’ve participated at The Lil Flea in Bombay and have come a long way in nurturing that dream of once running a home-style restaurant. For now, the menu has breakfast, main course, desserts and a full bar. There’s an interesting mish-mash of rum-braised pork chops, chorizo aglio olio, potato pancakes, paella and more.

Hoping to beat hangover on a Sunday morning? Dig into their English breakfast. Ravenously hungry after an afternoon swim? Attack their fish/prawn curry. Don’t forget to order locally-brewed Susegado beer with it though.

We love that they urge every guest to 'unlearn'. And what does that mean? Well, they’re kind of done with the 2-minute noodles and 2-line text culture so they expect guests to leave that behind and come with a lot of time at hand. The food in the kitchen is cooked with a lot of heart and soul – and good things take time. If you’re going to be a city person breathing down everyone’s neck for your plate of pannacotta, look elsewhere, sire.