Sol De Goa's Tarun-Tahiliani Designed Rooms & Pool-Side Dining Are A Class Act

Sol De Goa somehow marries the exclusivity of a boutique hotel with the warmth of an intimate homestay — a balance few have been able to get right. The clean, minimal aesthetic and the fact that the lazy Nerul rivers runs close, lends it an unmistakable charm. So whether you’re going for a quiet dinner date, for a sassy jazz gig or to unwind in Goa away from the popular beaches, the hotel will never disappoint.

The new guard at Sol De Goa understands that the devil is truly in the details. Whether it’s the storm Maia and Sanchit whip up in the kitchen, picking only local, seasonal ingredients or the fact that they’ve tied up with Susegado beer for craft brew and Devi coffee for that brilliant cup of morning java, goes on to show that the experience here is a carefully curated one. And then of course, there’s the endearing thing about supporting local brands, right?

If you've chosen to stay away from the untypical places in North Goa and find yourself at Sol, do try and wake up for their brekkie. The spread is reasonably priced for the variety it offers. Think a fruit spread, cereals, parathas, dosas, waffles and coffee. If you’re a sucker for staycations, we hear their Sunday drunch with desserts, grills and meats is pretty neat. So, you’d better combine that Saturday off with a lazy meal and make the most of the weekend.

We loved everything about Sol De Goa from the evening sangria to the sunny suite to the pool in the courtyard. We could just eat that breakfast waffle and gaze at the paddy fields or swim in that pool on the deck or even try out their new fine-dine restaurant space they just launched. Or, we could do nothing and just enjoy the warmth of their well-lit, gorgeous rooms.

P.S Mondays are reserved for jazz while Tuesdays are for experimental pop-ups and Thursday nights are when the place really comes into its own. It's where the well-heeled dig into steaks and enjoy fine wine under the stars.