Having recently changed hands, Sol De Goa has made a spectacular comeback. A boutique property in Nerul, this one has 21 tastefully done-up rooms, a gorgeous pool, views of lush paddy fields and weekly music gigs that all add to a unique experience here.
Sol De Goa's Tarun-Tahiliani Designed Rooms & Pool-Side Dining Are A Class Act
What Makes It Awesome
Sol De Goa somehow marries the exclusivity of a boutique hotel with the warmth of an intimate homestay — a balance few have been able to get right. The clean, minimal aesthetic and the fact that the lazy Nerul rivers runs close, lends it an unmistakable charm. So whether you’re going for a quiet dinner date, for a sassy jazz gig or to unwind in Goa away from the popular beaches, the hotel will never disappoint.
The new guard at Sol De Goa understands that the devil is truly in the details. Whether it’s the storm Maia and Sanchit whip up in the kitchen, picking only local, seasonal ingredients or the fact that they’ve tied up with Susegado beer for craft brew and Devi coffee for that brilliant cup of morning java, goes on to show that the experience here is a carefully curated one. And then of course, there’s the endearing thing about supporting local brands, right?
If you've chosen to stay away from the untypical places in North Goa and find yourself at Sol, do try and wake up for their brekkie. The spread is reasonably priced for the variety it offers. Think a fruit spread, cereals, parathas, dosas, waffles and coffee. If you’re a sucker for staycations, we hear their Sunday drunch with desserts, grills and meats is pretty neat. So, you’d better combine that Saturday off with a lazy meal and make the most of the weekend.
We loved everything about Sol De Goa from the evening sangria to the sunny suite to the pool in the courtyard. We could just eat that breakfast waffle and gaze at the paddy fields or swim in that pool on the deck or even try out their new fine-dine restaurant space they just launched. Or, we could do nothing and just enjoy the warmth of their well-lit, gorgeous rooms.
P.S Mondays are reserved for jazz while Tuesdays are for experimental pop-ups and Thursday nights are when the place really comes into its own. It's where the well-heeled dig into steaks and enjoy fine wine under the stars.
What Could Be Better
While a lot of people will appreciate the privacy that a boutique, standalone property like this brings, it’s not for those who like to be in the thick of things. The nearest beach, restaurants and shops are in Candolim and you’ll need to drive down. To make up, they offer tea/wine appreciation classes, yoga, aqua zumba, cycling and other activities.
Also, if you’re chilling by their pool at dusk, you’ll be at the mercy of pesky mosquitoes that linger for around an hour. The hotel’s obviously stocked up on organic repellent, so slather it on liberally.
Pro-Tip
A store was in the making when we went and we have every reason to believe that it’ll be full of stunning finds. That apart, you can also treat yourself to a hair makeover at Ruchi and Ranjit’s salon.
The rooms here are priced at INR 5k upwards.
